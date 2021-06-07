Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. CAI International comprises approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

