Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX opened at $92.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

