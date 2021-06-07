Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Harsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Harsco stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.18.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Harsco Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
