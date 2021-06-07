Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Harsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

