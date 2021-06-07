Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 306,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

