Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $127.81 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

