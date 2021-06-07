Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $49.74 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

