Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 18.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,320.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,711. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.52 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,468.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

