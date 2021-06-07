Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $100.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.16.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. 3,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.