Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys Shares of 366,810 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,357,000. Micron Technology makes up about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

MU stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.