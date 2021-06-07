Montag & Caldwell LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

