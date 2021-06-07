Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 124,455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124,455 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,965,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,219,000 after purchasing an additional 436,292 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

