MyWish (WISH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,069.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $2,069.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00076047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.61 or 0.01052500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.89 or 0.10252635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053638 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.