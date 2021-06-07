National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.23

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 11122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

