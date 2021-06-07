NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.99

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 35212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 245.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

