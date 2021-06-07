NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.95

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

RBSPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

