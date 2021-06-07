Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in STERIS by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

