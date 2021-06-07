Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 86.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $216.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.76 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

