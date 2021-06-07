Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.50 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.