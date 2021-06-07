New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.46

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 4974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

