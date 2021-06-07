New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $142.86 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Zoom Video Communications worth $142,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,348 shares of company stock worth $67,493,935. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

