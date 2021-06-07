New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $165.78 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $165,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 53,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 220,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.