New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $153,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 105.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

