Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $19.28 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00006417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01041434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.78 or 0.10128606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

