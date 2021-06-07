NFTX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $840,496.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $60.48 or 0.00177170 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $840,496.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

