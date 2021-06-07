Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

