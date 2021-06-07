Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $377,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

