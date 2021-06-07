Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $426,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $93.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

