Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $982,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

SYK stock opened at $251.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.