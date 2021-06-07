Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.