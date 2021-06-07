Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $263.04 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

