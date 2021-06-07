Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $366,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $119.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

