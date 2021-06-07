Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of BHP opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

