NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 9,032 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.95. 3,760,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $5,311,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 101.2% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

