Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

UPS opened at $210.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

