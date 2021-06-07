Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,447 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.