Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

