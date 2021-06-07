Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $24,675.30 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Anthony Drabek bought 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,675.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,830 shares in the company, valued at $170,281.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

