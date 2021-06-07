NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NuCana also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.74 on Friday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

