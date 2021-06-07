Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.92

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 37735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

