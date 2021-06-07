Nyzo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $499,127.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $499,127.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.92 or 0.01181041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.77 or 1.00092909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co. Nyzo's official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

