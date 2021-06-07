Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,873,065 shares of company stock worth $473,160,704 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 70,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,963. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

