Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of -4.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn ($1.28) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.1%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.