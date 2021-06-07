Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

OHI opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

