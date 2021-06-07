Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $82.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

