ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,522,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,734,521 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $188,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.78. 99,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,042. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

