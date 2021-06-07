Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.95. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2,350 shares traded.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

