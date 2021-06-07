Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 14,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,194,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.