Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 228,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 136,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

