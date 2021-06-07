Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

