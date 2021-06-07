Oxen (OXEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $153,705.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $57.78 million and approximately $153,705.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,435.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.79 or 0.07717174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.74 or 0.01827160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00496645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00176511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.10 or 0.00755026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.00488100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00419115 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,381,191 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

